Trump Towers to come up in Hyderabad’s Madhapur: Report

Hyderabad: In a significant expansion of its luxury real estate brand, Trump Towers is set to establish its presence in Hyderabad, marking the city’s entry into the elite roster of locations featuring these high-end properties.

The project will consist of two 27-story buildings, featuring ultra-luxury apartments designed to cater to affluent buyers.

The residential units will include spacious four-bedroom (4BHK) and five-bedroom (5BHK) apartments, with sizes ranging from 4,000 to 6,000 square feet.

The pricing for these exclusive flats has been set at Rs 13,000 per square foot, translating to approximately Rs 5.5 crores for a 4BHK unit.

Founder of Tribeca Developers and the Trump Organization’s real estate partner in India, Kalpesh Mehta, announced that Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump are expected to visit India early next year to launch six new Trump Tower projects across various cities, including Hyderabad.

This expansion is part of a broader strategy that will see India surpass the United States in the number of Trump Towers globally.

Mehta highlighted the robust demand for luxury properties in India, noting that prices in the Gurugram Trump Tower project have doubled over the past three years due to increasing interest in premium real estate.

He stated, “The luxury real estate market is booming in India, and the demand has been robust,” emphasizing the potential for continued growth in this sector.

The Hyderabad Trump Towers project reportedly aims to offer unique features such as private elevators and rooftop amenities, appealing to those seeking a prestigious lifestyle.

With its strategic location in a burgeoning tech hub like Madhapur, the development is poised to attract high-net-worth individuals looking for exclusive living spaces.