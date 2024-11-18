‘4 percent Muslim reservation already in progress in Telangana’, says CM

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy said that the four per cent reservation for Muslims was already in progress in the state.

Talking to reporters in Maharashtra’s Solapur on Sunday, CM Revanth said that they had initially implemented five per cent Muslim reservation.

“Implementing five per cent led to a breach of the 50 per cent barrier which was against the Supreme Court’s order,” CM Revanth said.

“In Telangana, we had teacher recruitment. Of the 11,000 candidates recruited, 720 were Muslims, under the four per cent reservation. For those who are poor and those in need, it’s Congress’ responsibility to do justice to them,” he said.

#WATCH | Solapur | #MaharashtraPolls2024 | Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says, "After forming the govt (in Maharashtra) we will discuss it (Muslim reservations). 4% reservation has already been implemented in Telangana, we did 5% but since it led to a breach of the 50% barrier, the… pic.twitter.com/lXSRKtHbPy — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2024

‘CM is clueless’, says KTR

Hitting back, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) called out at the chief minister and his council of ministers for being ‘clueless’ about the four per cent reservation.

He also commented that the ongoing caste census in the state is a ‘cruel joke’ on the people of Telangana.

“Revanth Reddy is clueless when it comes to it (reservation) because the whole caste census that is happening in Telangana right now is a cruel joke on the people of Telangana and especially the backward classes,” KTR said in an interview with ANI.

“Primarily because the CM is clueless and his team is clueless. For them to actually be able to implement anything above 50% needs a constitutional amendment,” he added.

Challenging the Congress government’s effectiveness, the former IT said, “You can come to Telangana and check with any citizen whether or not the Congress party has succeeded in delivering on their promises. If you ask me, they have been a disaster, they have been a miserable administration which has failed to deliver even half a guarantee in the state.”