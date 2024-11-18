BJP shielding Congress, playing diversionary politics: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Sunday, November 17, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is shielding Congress in Telangana.

KTR’s reaction comes after the BJP held a sleepover at areas affected by the Musi riverfront development project. The BRS working president questioned Kishan Reddy’s sudden concern for people affected by the Musi rejuvenation project.

He termed the sleepover as a “ploy” to distract people from protests in Vikarabad district’s Lagacherla village against the proposed pharma city project of the Telangana government.

In a post on X, KTR questioned Kishan Reddy, “You were the first to hail HYDRAA and congratulate Revanth Reddy on the Musi River rejuvenation project, while we stood with the victims. What changed now?” he asked.

రేవంత్ రెడ్డికి రక్షణ కవచంగా కమలదళం

దోస్తును కాపాడేందుకు 'చీకటి' రాజకీయం

వారెవా తోడు దొంగల నాటకం!



కిషన్ రెడ్డి గారూ..

ఇప్పుడు మూసీ బాధితుల ఆక్రందనలు గుర్తొచ్చాయా?

లగచర్ల ఘటన డైవర్షన్ కోసం కాదా మీ మూసీ నిద్ర?



హైడ్రాను మొదట స్వాగతించింది మీరైతే..

బుల్డోజర్ లను అడ్డుకుంటామన్నది… — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 17, 2024

BJP’s Musi stay

The Telangana BJP, led by president G Kishan Reddy held a sleepover at places in Hyderabad affected by the Musi Riverfront development project on Saturday, November 16.

During the event, Reddy promised help to people who were likely to be displaced due to the Musi Riverfront development project.

The Union minister also urged the Telangana chief minister to reconsider the Musi development project as it would cause large-scale displacement of people. However, he made it clear that they were not against the project but against the demolition of houses of the poor.

He said his party launched the ‘Musi Nidra’ campaign to instil confidence among the poor and reassure them that the party would stand by them if their homes were demolished using bulldozers.

Addressing a gathering during the launch of Musi Nidra (sleepover programme) at Tulsi Ram Nagar in Amberpet on Saturday, Reddy criticised the Telangana government’s approach to the riverfront project, alleging that it targeted the poor by proposing the demolition of homes along the riverbanks.

Attacking Union minister for coal and mines, Kishan Reddy, KTR said, “BJP leaders including Reddy are working with the Congress playing dirty politics to save their mutual interests. It is a drama enacted by fellow thieves jointly,”