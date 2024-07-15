4 Top contestants face next elimination in Bigg Boss OTT 3

Mumbai: In a surprising turn of events, Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the “Vada Pav girl,” was evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 3 during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode. As she exited, social media influencer and actor Adnaan Shaikh entered the house as the first wildcard contestant of the season, adding a new twist to the game.

With the eviction fresh in their minds, the contestants now face the fear of another possible elimination. This week’s nominations have left fans in shock, as all top contestants find themselves in the danger zone. Seven contestants are up for eviction.

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Nominated Contestants Week 4

Armaan Malik

Love Kataria

Kritika Malik

Sana Sultan

Naezy

Sai Ketan Rao

Sana Makbul

Love Kataria, Sana Makbul, Naezy, and Sai Ketan Rao are especially popular on social media and among BB viewers, making this week’s elimination even more intense. Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be the next to leave the BB OTT 3 house. The possibility of a mid-week elimination adds to the suspense.

