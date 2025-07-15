Mumbai: When it comes to weddings Indian TV fans are eagerly waiting for, two couples top the list, Karan Kundrra–Tejasswi Prakash and Aly Goni–Jasmin Bhasin. Known lovingly as TejRan and Jasly, these lovebirds have captured millions of hearts ever since their love stories began on Bigg Boss.

While Karan and Tejasswi found each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house and have been dating for over three years now, Aly and Jasmin’s bond blossomed in Bigg Boss 14. Both couples have been going strong and have also introduced each other to families. They often dropping glimpses of their love on social media which is enough to keep fans hooked and hopeful for wedding bells.

Adding fuel to the fire, an old behind-the-scenes video has now resurfaced online where Aly Goni is seen manifesting a dream wedding plan with Karan Kundrra. In a fun moment, Aly is heard telling Karan, “Jaldi shaadi karna hai… Bhai ek kaam karte hai, saath mei hi shaadi karte hai. Kharcha bachega… Netflix ko bechdenge.”

The idea of a joint destination wedding and a Netflix special has fans buzzing with excitement. Could this actually happen?

Despite the constant wedding speculations, both couples have always maintained they’re focused on their careers for now. Tejasswi and Jasmin are working on their respective projects, while Karan and Aly are currently seen together on Laughter Chefs 2: Unlimited Entertainment.

Fans are now just waiting for that one big announcement to celebrate double the love.