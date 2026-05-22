4 women killed in tiger attack while collecting tendu leaves in Maharashtra

Chandrapur: Four women were killed in a tiger attack while collecting tendu leaves in the forested area of Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Friday, May 22.

The attack occurred in Sindewahi taluka, within the Gunjewahi-Pawanpar forest belt, and has since triggered fear and anger among villagers. According to local reports, 13 women ventured into the forest early in the morning to collect tendu leaves, as it is a major source of seasonal income for many families in the region.

The women were reportedly busy collecting leaves while the tiger lurked behind the dense bushes inside the forest, when he ambushed them at around 8 am.

Four die on spot

While the four women died on the spot, the others ran out of the forest, screaming for help. The shocked villagers rushed to the spot after hearing about the incident.

Kavita Dadaji Mohurle, aged 45, Anita Dadaji Mohurle, aged 46, Sangita Santosh Chaudhary, aged 40, and Sunita Kaushik Mohurle, aged 33, were among those killed in the attack. Later, the forest officials and the police teams reached the area and initiated a panchnama.

The tiger attack marks a rare tragedy in Maharashtra, resulting in the simultaneous deaths of four people. Meanwhile, angry residents took to the streets as tension prevailed in the village.

The officials have advised the local residents to refrain from going deep inside the forests alone during the leaf collection season and to increase patrolling in the neighbourhood.