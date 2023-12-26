4 workers hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas at Vadodara factory

Vadodara: Four workers at a pharmaceutical factory in Vadodara were hospitalised on Tuesday after inhaling leaked toxic gas.

The local police were quick to respond to the situation.

The incident unfolded at a factory in the Nandesari GIDC area, where many workers were present. The toxic gas leak was determined to have originated from a damaged pipeline unhinged from a joint. As a result, four workers were exposed to the hazardous gas, leading to feelings of uneasiness.

The affected workers were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Local authorities are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the leak.