4 workers hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas at Vadodara factory

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2023 9:51 pm IST
Dozens fall ill due to gas leak in Aligarh factory
ians

Vadodara: Four workers at a pharmaceutical factory in Vadodara were hospitalised on Tuesday after inhaling leaked toxic gas.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The local police were quick to respond to the situation.

Also Read
Manufacturing facility for production of Airbus C295 aircraft to come up in Vadodara

The incident unfolded at a factory in the Nandesari GIDC area, where many workers were present. The toxic gas leak was determined to have originated from a damaged pipeline unhinged from a joint. As a result, four workers were exposed to the hazardous gas, leading to feelings of uneasiness.

MS Education Academy

The affected workers were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Local authorities are trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the leak.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th December 2023 9:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button