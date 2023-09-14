4-year-old girl raped, murdered in UP

According to the police, the victim was playing outside her house when she went missing.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th September 2023 12:54 pm IST
Representational Image

Farrukhabad: A four-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district, police said, adding that a man has been arrested and a juvenile detained in connection to the crime.

Peoples Career

According to the police, the victim was playing outside her house on Wednesday when she went missing.

Her family members, along with locals, searched for the girl and later spotted a pack of dogs in a nearby field.

MS Education Academy

She was later found in the nearby fields, after which police were informed and the child’s identity was confirmed.

A senior police official said rape was confirmed after forensic investigations into the case were completed.

Meanwhile, the family members of the minor expressed suspicion over a young man and held him responsible for the act.

Also Read
NIA attaches house in UP used by Al-Qaeda member to prepare for terror attack

The accused, when detained, confessed to his crime after the police questioned him.

He said he saw the girl wandering on a farm, from where he, along with a minor accomplice, took her to another field and raped her.

They later murdered her and dumped the body in the field, the accused told police.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th September 2023 12:54 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button