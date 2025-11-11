4 youth dead in Andhra car accident on national highway

Andhra Pradesh: Four people died when their car lost control and overturned on a national highway here in Krishna district on Tuesday, said a police official.

According to police, the accident occurred around 1.30 AM, when the car was heading from Vijayawada to Machilipatnam.

Four youngsters died on the national highway at Gandigunta when the car they were travelling in overturned, the official told PTI.

The vehicle was at high speed and turned turtle, the official said.

Three persons died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in a local hospital.

Preliminary investigation points to overspeeding, police said.

A case has been registered under Section 106 (a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.