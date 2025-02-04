4-yr-old abducted from Telangana’s Karimnagar rescued in Chennai

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy who abducted from Telangana’s Karimnagar was rescued by Chennai police on February 2 and returned to his grandparents on Monday, February 4.

According to reports, the boy’s mother, Mamatha from Mancherial district was murdered by unidentified assailants. Her body was found near Kondapalli village on January 27 and later handed over to her husband for final rites.

The victim was reportedly living with a relative due to marital issues with her husband. She went missing on January 25 leaving her son behind.

Upon discovering the victim’s body, the police formed a team to investigate the murder and locate the missing child.

The police tracked the accused into a hotel in Chennai. However, the accused fled the scene when officials raided the hotel leaving the boy behind.

He was safely returned to his family in Karimnagar.

Further investigation is ongoing.