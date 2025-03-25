4-yr-old dies at Gandhi Hospital after hot water spill

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital on Tuesday, March 25, after a bucket of hot water accidentally fell on him at his residence in Jawaharnagar.

The victim has been identified as M Bunny.

According to reports, the child, who lived with his parents, Narasimha and Laxmi, both daily wage workers in Balaji Nagar, was playing on Monday when he went near a bucket of water being heated with an electric immersion rod. Unaware of the danger, he attempted to handle the bucket, causing it to tilt and spill the hot water on him.

Also Read 4-yr-old dies at Telangana anganwadi school as cement slab collapses

Sustaining severe burns, he was rushed to Gandhi Hospital but later succumbed to injuries.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.