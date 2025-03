Hyderabad: A 4-year-old boy died after a slab fell on him at an anganwadi school in Parigi, Vikarabad, Telangana, on Monday, March 24.

The deceased has been identified as Sai Teja, who was playing when the cement block from an under-construction site fell on him.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.