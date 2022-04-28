40 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 28th April 2022 10:31 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday added 40 fresh cases to its COVID-19 tally, which rose to 7,91,946.

No new fatality due to the infectious disease was reported in the last 24 hours and the toll remained 4,111.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of infections at 21.

According to a medical bulletin, 20 people recuperated from the infection today and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,87,539.

The recovery rate stood at 99.44 percent.

The bulletin said 14,662 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 296.

