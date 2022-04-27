Telangana logs 49 new COVID-19 cases

Published: 27th April 2022
COVID-19 Virus (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 49 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of cases in the state to 7,91,906, a health department bulletin said.

No fresh fatalities due to the virus was reported on Wednesday and the death toll stood unchanged at 4,111, it said.

Hyderabad accounted for the highest number of 29 cases in the state.

A total of 11 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday taking the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,519.

The active cases stood at 276, the bulletin said.

A total of 14,752 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number examined till date was 3,45,92,185.

The case fatality rate was 0.51 per cent and the recovery rate 99.45 percent.

