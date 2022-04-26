COVID-19: 30 new cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,91,857.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 17.

A Health department bulletin said 24 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,508.

The recovery rate stood at 99.45 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 15,633 samples were tested on Tuesday.

The number of active cases was 238, it said.

