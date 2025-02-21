400 mango varieties on display; TS speaker inaugurates exhibition

Hyderabad: Nearly 400 varieties of Mangoes were on display at the Mango Exhibition inaugurated by Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad. The exhibition, organized by Habson in Rajendra Nagar, showcased techniques that allow mango, an extremely popular tropical fruit usually available in summer. There are plans to make it available throughout the year by controlled freezing techniques.

Telangana Assembly Speaker expressed enthusiasm and lauded Salmani Brothers for this initiative. He commended the brothers for successfully cultivating 400 varieties of mangoes on 300 acres of land in Kohir, a historical town about 100 km from Hyderabad. They said that they are trying to ensure that these varieties are made available around the year through freezing technology.

Children at mango exhibition

“After years of research, Habib Salmani discovered these 400 varieties, many of which were slowly disappearing. By cultivating them without fertilizers and pesticides in their orchard, these mangoes are a healthier option for consumers,” said Habson Director Kamal Salmani.

Habib Salmani said, “Producing mango varieties once favoured by the Asaf Jahi rulers, aristocrats, and feudal lords was no small feat. He mentioned that while mangoes typically arrive in the market in March and are available until May, many varieties become unfit for consumption once they are infested with worms.”

However, by freezing them, Salmani Brothers have managed to ensure that they are available for use all 365 days. They also announced plans to begin exporting these mangoes.

The event was graced by Prakash Goud, MLA of Rajender Nagar, Shujath Ali (former IIS officer), Fazal Rahman Khurram, and Prof Mohiuddin.