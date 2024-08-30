400 patients overwhelm 30-bed Telangana hospital amid seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: In Telangana’s Peddapalli district, a government hospital in Sultanabad, with just 30 beds, was overwhelmed when approximately 400 fever patients arrived within 90 minutes of the start of outpatient services. The hospital quickly reached capacity, with long queues forming as patients waited to register for treatment.

The surge in cases is part of a larger trend across the region, where hospitals have been struggling to cope with a wave of viral fevers in recent days. On Friday, August 30, Sultanabad’s hospital faced an influx it could not manage, leaving many patients waiting for hours in cramped conditions.

Some patients collapsed while waiting in line, worsening the crisis. Due to the shortage of available beds, doctors advised new patients to seek treatment at the district centre hospital in Peddapalli.

Upon hearing of the situation, Peddapalli’s medical and health officer, Pramod Kumar, inspected the Sultanabad hospital. He attributed the surge in fever cases to the ongoing rainy season, which has been linked to the spread of viral infections.

Dr. Kumar directed hospital staff to provide proper treatment to all patients and to ensure that necessary medicines were readily available, acknowledging the strain caused by the sudden influx of cases.

Meanwhile, doctors across Peddapalli district have begun a protest, halting medical services in response to increasing attacks on healthcare workers. The strike is being supported by the Indian Medical Association.