Telangana health min asks for report on seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Thursday, August 29 sought a daily report on seasonal diseases from officials.

“Identify the hospitals which cause people to worry by confirming the dengue disease through RAPID TEST instead of doing ELISA TEST and take strict action against them,” Narasimha directed them.

The minister further asked them to be vigilant against fake news circulation regarding dengue cases in Telangana.

The government has been conducting door-to-door fever surveys and collecting blood samples of those affected to keep a check on dengue. Officials have been asked to earmark areas with high risk of seasonal diseases and to take preventive measures accordingly, a press release informed.

In a teleconference with the health officials, Narasimha said, “All government hospitals have all kinds of tests, blood tests, necessary medicines, staff and doctors available for the diagnosis of dengue and seasonal diseases; people need not worry about these.”

The minister stressed weekly reviews and coordination meetings with officials from various departments. Officials were warned of strict actions in case there is a lapse in preparedness. He also took stock of advanced equipment along with infrastructure development in government medical colleges and nursing colleges in the state.

Narasimha directed the Managing Director of Telangana Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation Hemant Vasudeva Rao to focus on providing advanced equipment to newly established medical colleges and nursing colleges.

The minister then discussed organ transplantation under the Jeevandaan programme in Telangana.