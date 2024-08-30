GO 33: Telangana HC reserves orders on revised medical admissions rules

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has reserved orders in a batch of petitions challenging the recent amendments to Rule 3(a) of the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admissions Rules, 2017.

The amendments, made through GO Ms No. 33 of the health department dated July 19, redefine the eligibility criteria for local candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the state.

The new rules stipulate that a student must have studied in local educational institutions from Class 8 to Intermediate (10+2) to be considered a local candidate and eligible for MBBS seats. This is a change from the previous rules.

The High Court heard arguments from both sides and is expected to deliver its verdict on the validity of the amended rules in the coming days.

The petitioners have challenged the new eligibility criteria, while the state government has defended the amendments as necessary to ensure that local students get priority in medical admissions.