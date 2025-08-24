405 held for drunk driving in Cyberabad, RC Puram tops list

Hyderabad: As many as 405 persons were arrested for drinking and driving in Cyberabad over the weekend. The RC Puram traffic police topped the numbers with 69 arrests.

Among those arrested 292 were two-wheeler drivers, 26 were in three-wheelers, 79 people were driving four-wheelers and eight were heavy vehicle driverds. 366 offenders had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml; 23 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml 16 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml, said the police.

The RC Puram police was followed by Medchal and Shamshabad police stations, which recorded 54 and 53 arrests, respectively.

In terms of age of the accused one was a minor, five were aged 18-20, 155 between 21-30, 135 were aged between 31-40, 86 between 41-50, 21 between 51-60 years and two were over 61 years old.

If any individual is found drunk driving and causes a fatal accident, they will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder).

The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.