40cr per episode: Meet highest-paid host on Indian TV [2022]

Mumbai: Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and several other Bollywood celebrities have been a part of TV shows as hosts for years and have become irreplaceable to the audience. Considering their stardom, show fame and other factors, they make huge money from their TV shows, sometimes more than a Bollywood movie.

Like every year, the year 2022 too saw many celebrities raking in huge money by hosting popular reality shows. As we are set to enter 2023 soon, let’s have a look at the star who achieved the tag of ‘Highest-Paid TV host’ this year.

Highest-Paid TV Host In India 2022

According to multiple reports, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been associated with India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss, is the highest paid TV. Scroll down to track his massive fee.

Salman Khan’s Remuneration For Bigg Boss

There’s no denying that Salman Khan’s presence in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss is forever interesting. He has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010. The show went on to become popular with his charming presence and humurous antics.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Salman was paid Rs 2.5 crore per episode from seasons four to six of the show. “Thereafter, he doubled his fees to 5 crore for Bigg Boss 7. For Bigg Boss 8, Salman is estimated to have charged 5.5 crore per episode and for Bigg Boss 9, he increased his fees to 7-8 crore per episode. For season 10 of Bigg Boss, he took home 8 crore per episode,” the report said.

Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan (Twitter)

The Radhe actor took home Rs 11 crore per episode for the show’s 11th season. For Bigg Boss 13, he reportedly charged Rs 13 crore per week. For season 14, reportedly Salman charged Rs 20 crore per episode.

For season 15, he reportedly charged Rs 350 crore for the whole season. Wow, wasn’t that a pretty handsome pay cheque? He earned Rs 25 crores for each weekend and for a single episode, the amount went up to Rs 12 crore.

Bhaijaan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16. Though the exact figure of his salary for the ongoing season has not been revealed, rumour has it that he is charging only Rs 43.75 crores for the whole edition.

Top Highest Paid TV Hosts Of India 2022

