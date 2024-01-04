‘420 booklet’ shows BRS’ lack of integrity, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Telangana IT minister D Sridhar Babu has accused the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) of spreading false propaganda against the Congress manifesto. While speaking at a media conference in Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, January 4, he criticised BRS for publishing what he referred as ‘420 booklet’, claiming it shows the party’s lack of integrity.

He was responding to a recent booklet released by KT Rama Rao on ‘420 promises’, accusing Congress of dishonesty while highlighting the ‘impossibility of implementation’ of the party’s promises.

BRS leader KT Rama Rao releases a booklet ‘420 promises’ against the Congress government in Hyderabad on Wednesday

The minister further asked BRS leaders to oppose free bus services for women, a policy his government implemented within 48 hours of taking the oath, if they are against Congress’ policies.



He said that Congress government’s commitment to financial discipline and decision-making was based on the needs of the people.

The IT minister asked the BRS to wait at least a year before criticising the rule of the Congress. “What happened to the promises given by BRS in 2014 and 2018?” Babu asked, predicting BRS’ defeat in the upcoming parliamentary elections. “BRS party has no candidates to stand for parliamentary elections,” he said.

“People will judge who is 420,” he added.

Sridhar Babu also assured that the Congress, with the support of the people, would fulfil all its promises within 100 days.