43-year-old Palestinian dies of wounds after being shot in West Bank

Ramallah: A 43-year-old Palestinian died of injuries he sustained during an Israeli raid last week in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, medics have confirmed.

Dawoud Zubeidi was shot during the raid on the Jenin refugee camp on May 13, reports Xinhua news agency.

The next day , Zubeidi’s family said they were informed by Israeli authorities that their son was under custody despite his critical health condition.

He was moved to Rambam Hospital in the northern Israeli city of Haifa after a critical deterioration in his health condition resulting from the gunfire injury where he died on Sunday.

Dawoud is the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, one of the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from a high-security prison in Israel’s Gilboa in September 2021.

The six were recaptured a few days later.

The Ministry of Health in Ramallah said that at least 13 Palestinians were wounded in the May 13 clashes in Jenin and the nearby village of Burqin in the northern West Bank.

On May 14, an Israeli soldier died after being wounded in the raid, according to the Israeli media.

The Israeli army has been carrying out frequent raids on the city of Jenin and its refugee camp to hunt Palestinian militants.

On May 11, Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed amid an Israeli raid in the West Bank.

Direct peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians stopped in 2014 following deep disputes on Israeli settlements and establishing a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.