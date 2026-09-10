44-year-old man kills wife half his age in Telangana’s Khammam

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her 44-year-old husband in an isolated place in Khammam on September 9.

The husband was arrested on Thursday, September 10 and has confessed to the crime.

Investigation revealed that Vidhya Sagar and Renuka fell in love and got married about four months ago. They were living in a rented house in Kasaba Bazar.

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The significant age gap made Vidhya Sagar doubtful of his wife. They often quarrelled on the matter.

Renuka was found dead in a car parked near Pragathi School on Khammam-Yellandu Road. After killing his wife, he abandoned the car and escaped.

His friend alerted the police after speaking to him over the phone.

The police traced the car using the victim’s last known location and shifted the body to the mortuary at the Government General Hospital in Khammam.

This is his second marriage. He was previously married to a woman and got divorced due to family disputes.