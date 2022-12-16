45 new court halls to be built in Telangana: Kiren Rijiju

Hyderabad: Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that 45 new court halls and six new residential facilities for judicial officers of the subordinate and district courts are being constructed in Telangana.

The minister was responding to a question by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP in the Rajya Sabha. A sum of Rs 9,445.46 crore has been released under the scheme so far since its inception, out of which Rs 6,001.15 crore has been released since 2014-15, he said.

Rijiju stated that Telangana currently has 531 court halls against the working strength of 410 and 475 residential units were available. “The primary responsibility of maintaining courtrooms lies with the state government,” he added. The minister further briefed that as part of the Central Sponsored Scheme, the Centre has been developing the courts at the state level.

Rijiju further stated that the scheme has been implemented since 1993-94 and covers the construction of court buildings and residential accommodations for judicial officers of the district and subordinate judiciary. “The scheme has been extended from 2021-22 to 2025-26 with a budgetary outlay of Rs 9,000 crore including a central share of Rs 5,307 crore,” he added.