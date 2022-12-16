Telangana: HC must be moved to a spacious area, demands Bar Association

Hyderabad: The High Court Bar Association had proposed shifting the Telangana High Court to a spacious place in the General Body meeting on Thursday.



Bar Association president, Verose Raghunath said the present conditions in the High Court have compelled him to make the proposal.

Raghunath further said that the High Court Bar Association executive committee had decided to acquire land for the new High court building in 2008, which is still pending.



The Bar Association president stressed that out of the 18 acres of the area allotted to the High Court Building, 7 acres have been allocated for parking. “As per the official analysis, the parking lot capacity is for around 500 vehicles,” he added.

The president claimed that flows of vehicles every Monday and Friday are very high and around 1,200 to 1,400 four-wheelers enter the High Court premise. And from Tuesday to Thursday around 1,200 four-wheelers are parked on the court premises.



Parking issues in High Court after 10:30 to 11 am, increase making it problematic for the advocates to park their vehicles, stressed the president.



Advocates are hence leaving their vehicles inadvertently, which is causing road rage and a rift between the traffic police and the advocates, Raghunath lamented.