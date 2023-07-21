45K per day: Meet highest paid contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is getting more and more interesting with each passing day, thanks to the exciting lineup of contestants. Among all, Pooja Bhatt is one celebrity, who took everyone by surprise with her entry into the show.

The veteran actress and filmmaker, known for her captivating performances and cinematic contributions, has become the talk of the town since her arrival. As viewers eagerly follow her every move and strategizing within the house, opinions about her gameplay remain a topic of hot debate.

However, behind the intrigue lies a fascinating question, just how much is this prominent celebrity charging for her stint in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house? Check out below.

Pooja Bhatt’s Bigg Boss OTT 2 Remuneration

According to reports, Pooja Bhatt is the highest paid contestant on the Salman Khan-hosted show. She is reportedly getting paid over Rs 3.1L per week and around Rs 45k per day. It’s been 33 days since the show premiered. So, her so far earnings stands at around Rs 15L.

Well, despite her immense celebrity status and being the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt, many fans and industry insiders believe that Pooja’s fee is relatively less than expected. Given her established reputation as a skilled actress and her immense popularity in the film industry, expectations were high regarding her remuneration for Bigg Boss.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.