4600 new tuberculosis cases identified in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana has made significant strides in its 100-day TB elimination campaign, which is part of a nationwide initiative launched by the central government.

Recently, health officials reported the identification of 4,600 new tuberculosis (TB) cases during screening tests conducted as part of this program.

The campaign specifically targets nine districts in Telangana that have the highest incidence of TB.

To facilitate testing, six portable handheld AI X-ray machines have been deployed in these districts.

The state TB department has successfully completed its target ahead of the National TB Elimination Day on March 24, a press release said.

Additionally, the medical and health department has raised Rs 3 crore through corporate social responsibility contributions to provide nutritional support to TB patients for six months.