47 metric tonnes of e-waste collected as GHMC launches drive

The drive is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, January 13 too.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th January 2026 1:22 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, January 12, launched an e-sanitation drive to collect e-waste in the city.

On day 1, the corporation collected 47 metric tonnes of electronic waste.

In order to review the collection and scientific disposal of electronic waste, GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan visited a collection camp located at Baghlingampally, Musheerabad circle.

The waste was collected at 271 locations across the city. For this purpose, 94 vehicles were deployed.

The drive is scheduled to continue on Tuesday, January 13 too.

On the other hand, as part of GHMC’s special sanitation drive, the civic body has removed 4445 metric tonnes of other waste in 12 days.

