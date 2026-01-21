47 municipal commissioners, staff transferred in Telangana ahead of polls

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration Department of the Telangana government on Wednesday, January 21, transferred 47 Municipal Commissioners and staff to ensure free and fair elections slated to begin in a few weeks.

According to the order, these officers had been working in their native districts and/or had completed long tenure in the same local body/district.

Some of the officers appointed include CVN Raju, currently working as Municipal Commissioner of Adilabad, who has been posted as Secretary of the Ramagundam Municipal Corporation. In his place, G Raju, who was working as Municipal Commissioner of Kyathanpally, has been posted as the Municipal Commissioner of Adilabad.

K Sampath Kumar, working as Municipal Commissioner of Mancherial Corporation, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner of Vemulawada.

Also Read Telangana finalises reservation in municipal bodies, paves way for polls

T Ramesh, the Municipal Commissioner of Bellampally, has been posted as Municipal Commissioner of Mulugu, while J Sampath, currently working as the Municipal Commissioner of Mulugu, has been appointed as the Municipal Commissioner of Bellampally.

Mohd Jakeer Ahmed, the Municipal Commissioner of Vikrarabad, has been appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Moinabad. Meanwhile, G Vikramsihma Reddy, the Sanitary Inspector of Zaheerabad Municipality, has been appointed as the Municipal Commissioner of Vikarabad.

Additionally, Rajesh Kumar, who was serving as the Municipal Commissioner of Bhainsa, has been promoted to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), so has B Sathyanarayana Reddy, who was working as the Municipal Commissioner of Ibrahimpatnam.

B Sharath Chandra, who works in the GHMC, has been appointed as Municipal Commissioner of Nalgonda Municipal Corporation, the order said.