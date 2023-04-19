48 hrs after Shiv Sena (UBT)’s plea, Maha govt bans open-air rallies

Mumbai: In a major decision, the Maharashtra government has banned all open-air public meetings/rallies between 12 noon to 5 p.m., state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabha Lodha said here on Wednesday.

The move came three days after the deaths of 14 people, ‘Shrisadasyas’, who died hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the ‘Maharashtra Bhushan Award’ 2022 on social reformer Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, revered as Appasaheb, at an open-air event which attracted an estimated 20 lakh followers.

The development also came 48 hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) Kishore Tiwari made a strong plea to the Centre and state governments to come out with a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for all such mega-events and prevent recurrence of such calamities with loss of precious human lives.

Lodha said that the decision has been taken after the “unfortunate disaster in Navi Mumbai and to avoid similar tragedies in future”.

State Congress President Nana Patole said on Wednesday that given new social media photos/videos, the government must clarify whether the deaths took place due to a stampede at the award venue.

“What is the truth, and what is the government suppressing? Both the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis must resign. I am appealing to Governor Ramesh Bais to sack this regime,” Patole said sternly.

On Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar had demanded a judicial probe by a retired judge into the tragedy, and lodging culpable homicide cases against all those found guilty for the shortcomings.

Pointing out that the state government had sqaundered Rs 13 crore for the Rs 25-Lakh Maharashtra Bhushan Award, Tiwari asked Shinde-Fadnavis to give compensation of at least Rs 1 crore to the kin of each deceased who hailed from very poor families.

Senior leaders of other political parties including Atul Londe, Clyce Crasto, Dr. Raghunath Kuchik, Trade Unions Joint Action Committee state convenor Vishwas Utagi, NGOs and social activists have slammed the state government for the lapses leading to the tragedy.

Moved by the tragedy, Shah expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives after he gave away the Maharashtra Bhushan Award to Appasaheb Dharmadhikari on Sunday.

“My heart is heavy with the passing of the ‘Shrisadasyas’ who lost their lives due to heatstroke while attending the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony held yesterday I pray for the speedy recovery of those who are undergoing treatment,” said Shah.