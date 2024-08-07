48 students ill in 4th food poisoning case at Telangana govt schools this week

Hyderabad: Several boy students studying in the Telangana minority welfare residential educational institution at Nagasala in Jadcherla of Mahabubnagar district suffered stomach pain and vomiting due to suspected food poisoning on Wednesday, August 7. Six students were admitted to the Jadcherla government hospital for treatment.

On Tuesday, scores of students from the same school suffered from food poisoning, making it two incidents in that school in two days. Following the incident, Mahabubnagar district collector Viziendira Boyi visited the school and took stock of the situation.

Addressing the media, she said, “After the students had Khichdi-Khatta for breakfast, a few of them complained of vomiting and stomach aches. A medical camp was set up in the school, and 48 students were tested and given medicines. Six of the students were taken to Jadcherla government hospital. The rest of the students are under observation.”

The collector further said, “From what we have tested, though there is a Reverse Osmosis (RO) plant in the school, there is scope for water and food contamination at the school as it is located in an open area. There is a need to be vigilant about food preparation. I have asked the tehsildar and the mandal special officer to inspect food and hygiene during breakfast, lunch and dinner regularly.”

The media also informed the collector that the inmates of SC Hostel in Jadcherla were not being given milk or curd, and that in the residential institutions everyday menu was not being followed. They also complained that the quantity of non-vegetarian food was also being served less to the children.

In the last five days, several students enrolled in residential schools across Telangana have suffered from food poisoning.

On August 2, students at the government school in Nizamabad were served rice with just chilli powder and oil. On August 3, worms were found in food served at Kasturba Gandhi Girls School in Narayanpet district.

Around 20 students from a model school in Nagarkurnool district were hospitalised on August 4, and four students from a social welfare school in Vikarabad were admitted to the hospital with jaundice. On August 5, ten students and two staff members of KGBV in Pentlavelli of Nagarkurnool district fell ill, complaining of diarrhoea and vomiting.