480 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 480 motorists were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special drive on October 8 and 9.

Of those booked, 411 were two-wheeler riders, 38 were four-wheeler drivers, 30 were three-wheeler drivers, and one was a heavy vehicle driver.

In terms of Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC), 212 motorists recorded levels of 51-100 mg per 100 ml of blood, while 116 recorded levels of 300-50 mg. Another 81 recorded levels of 101-150 mg, 39 recorded levels of 151-200 mg, 17 recorded levels of 201-250 mg and 12 recorded levels of 251-300 mg. Four motorists recorded BAC levels above 300 mg.

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The maximum permissible Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit in India is 30 mg per 100 ml of blood (0.03 per cent).

Police have warned that anyone causing a fatal accident while driving under the influence of alcohol will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and could face a jail term of up to 10 years.