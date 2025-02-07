487 illegal Indian immigrants in US face deportation: Foreign secretary

India’s foreign secretary, Vikram Misri announced on Friday, February 7 that the US has notified India about 487 presumed Indian nationals facing deportation orders. He stated that the Indian government is in contact with the Trump administration to ensure their safe return.

His statement came two days after a US military aircraft carrying 104 deported Indian citizens landed in Amritsar.

The foreign secretary further added that India is closely monitoring the situation and working with US authorities to address deportation-related concerns. About the allegations of mistreatment of deportees, he called it a “valid concern” and said that the Indian government would raise the issue with the US authorities.

“We will continue to take up any instances of mistreatment that come to our attention. Action needs to be taken across the system against the underlying ecosystem that thrives on promoting illegal immigration,” Vikram Misri said.

On the deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, Vikram Misri stated “The description by the EAM of the standard operating procedure relating to the use of restraints which has been communicated to us by US authorities including the immigration and customs enforcement. EAM attracted attention to the fact that these have been in practice for a long period.”

PM Modi to meet US President after Indians face deportation

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry in New Delhi announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet President Donald Trump during a trip to the United States next week.

Modi who will visit Washington from February 12-13, will be “among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump”, India’s top career diplomat, Vikram Misri, stated to the media.

“The visit will be a valuable opportunity to engage the new administration on all areas of mutual interest”, Misri said, adding that Modi would hold a bilateral meeting with Trump.

“This has been one of our strongest international partnerships in recent years and the prime minister’s visit is in line with our steady engagement with the new administration,” Misri said.