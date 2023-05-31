4th elimination in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, see name

Mumbai: The highly anticipated reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has been creating waves among audience ever since it embarked on its adventurous journey in the mesmerizing landscapes of Cape Town, South Africa. With 14 fearless Khiladis led by the charismatic host Rohit Shetty, the show promises an exhilarating experience for both the contestants and the viewers.

As the competition intensifies, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates from the behind-the-scenes of the show, and the latest update is regarding the 4th elimination, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

According to inside sources close to the production, Archana Gautam, Soundous Moufakir, and Daisy Shah got the fear fanda in latest stunt. While Archana managed to save herself, Daisy Shah and Soundous fell is danger zone. They will perform the elimination stunt and whoever fails in the task, will become the 4th contestant to walk out of KKK 13.

Daisy Shah (Instagram) Soundous Moufakir (Instagram)

So, as per sources, either Daisy or Soundous will face elimination next. Let’s wait for the official announcement.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.