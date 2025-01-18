4th student suicide in Kota this month: JEE aspirant found dead

Jaipur: A JEE aspirant from Rajasthan’s Bundi died by suicide at his grandfather’s house in the Jawahar Nagar police station area in Kota on Saturday, just four days before his examination.

The deceased was identified as Manan Sharma, a student of Class 12.

Before hanging himself from the window angle, Manan was studying with his brother till late Friday night.

The incident came to the fore when in the morning, Manan was telephoned, but he did not receive the call. Then his cousin, who was sleeping in the nearby room, was called, who went to Manan’s place and found him hanging from the noose.

ASI Jawahar Singh said 17-year-old Manan was a resident of the Indergarh area of ​​the Bundi district.

Manan’s family refused to get the post-mortem done and his maternal uncle Mahavir Jain said that his eyes had been donated with the consent his parents.

Manan’s maternal uncle said that he had been studying in Kota for about three years and was brilliant ward.

Manan was the only child of his parents. Manan’s father Manish Jain is a businessman.

The reason for Manan taking the extreme step was not known.

This is the fourth suicide this month.

On Friday, a JEE aspirant in Kota committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan, said police officials.

On January 8, in the Vigyan Nagar police station area, 19-year-old Abhishek Lodha, who was a resident of Guna, Madhya Pradesh, committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan. He was preparing for JEE Advanced by staying in Kota.

On 7 January, Neeraj Jat (19) from Mahendragarh, Haryana, committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan in his hostel room in the Jawahar Nagar area. He was preparing for the exam by staying in Kota for 2 years.