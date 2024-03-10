5.0-magnitude quake hits Indonesia

It has not prompted any tsunami advisories.

Jakarta: A 5.0 magnitude quake jolted Indonesia’s Banda Sea on Sunday.

The temblor was epicentred at 7.30 degrees south latitude and 129.27 degrees east longitude, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.

Its depth was 98.4 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake.

Indonesia, an archipelagic nation, has been frequently rocked by earthquakes for its location on a vulnerable quake-jolted area called the ‘Pacific Ring of Fire’.

Details are awaited.

