5.0-magnitude quake strikes Bangladesh

Bangladesh, which sits in the zone of earthquakes, is prone to tremors.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd June 2024 9:54 am IST
Two earthquakes strike Telangana in the last 15 days
Representational photo

Dhaka: An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted parts of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka.

According to Sanjay Kumar Biswas, an on-duty forecasting official at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the quake hit at about 2:44 p.m. local time and the epicentre was monitored in Myanmar, 441 km southeast of Agargaon Seismic Center in the capital Dhaka.

Also Read
India, Bangladesh discuss extradition cases, visa issues

On Sunday, fire service officials in Dhaka said that they have not received any report of damage or casualties so far, as reported by the Xinhua news agency.

MS Education Academy

Bangladesh, which sits in the zone of earthquakes, is prone to tremors.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd June 2024 9:54 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button