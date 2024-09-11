5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th September 2024 2:03 pm IST
5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, tremors felt in Delhi
Representative image

Islamabad: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Pakistan on Wednesday, September 11.

According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was located in Pakistan at a depth of 33 kilometres at around 12:58 pm (IST).

Taking to X, NCS said, “EQ of M: 5.8, On: 11/09/2024 12:58:03 IST, Lat: 31.25 N, Long: 70.52 E, Depth: 33 Km, Location: Pakistan.”

In India, the Delhi-NCR region, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir were affected.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th September 2024 2:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button