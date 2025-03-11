5 arrested for theft in Jubilee Hills, Rs 4.8 lakh cash recovered

The theft involved items worth approximately Rs 35 lakh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 11th March 2025 10:37 pm IST
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Five domestic workers accused of stealing gold and diamond ornaments, along with a substantial amount of cash, from their workplace in Jubilee Hills were apprehended by police on Tuesday, March 11.

The theft occurred at Plot No. 413, Road No. 22 and involved items worth approximately Rs 35 lakh.

The main offenders, identified as Shaik Haseena, 29, Shaik Waheeda, 19, and Lotha Anusha, 20, were housekeeping staff who committed the theft due to financial needs. They were arrested along with two receivers, Salima Begum, 40, and L Adilaxmi, 37, who were involved in selling the stolen items. 

The police recovered a significant portion of the stolen items, including a gold chain, earrings with green pendants, gold earrings with white diamond studs, and cash amounting to Rs 4.8 lakh.

The accused were remanded to judicial custody and lodged in the Central Prison at Chanchalguda, Hyderabad.

