5 Best day trips spots near Hyderabad within 150 kms – Part 2

Hyderabad: Winter is the perfect time to explore the beauty around Hyderabad, and last time, we shared the first five amazing day trip spots near the city. But wait—there’s more! If you loved the first list, this second installment is packed with even more exciting destinations to add to your bucket list. From serene lakes and adventurous treks to fascinating forts and wildlife parks, these hidden gems within 150 km of Hyderabad will satisfy your wanderlust. Let’s continue the adventure!

Why Hyderabad is Perfect for Day Trips

Hyderabad isn’t just about its famous food and heritage—it’s surrounded by stunning places that offer a quick and refreshing escape. Whether you’re into history, nature, or fun-filled adventures, these spots cater to everyone. The proximity makes them ideal for a short trip with family, friends, or even solo. So, if you’re looking to recharge, these destinations are just a drive away!

Best Day Trips Near Hyderabad Within 150 KM

6. Keesaragutta Temple

Distance: 40 km

Situated atop a hill, Keesaragutta Temple is a serene and spiritual destination. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this ancient temple also offers breathtaking views of the surrounding countryside.

Things to Do:

– Visit the temple and explore ancient Shiva Lingams

– Take in the peaceful hilltop atmosphere

– Enjoy the stunning panoramic views

Great For: Families, spiritual seekers, and anyone looking for peace.

7. Domakonda Fort

Distance: 107 km

This lesser-known fort is a hidden gem with a unique blend of Mughal and Hindu architecture. It’s a perfect spot for photography enthusiasts and history lovers.

Things to Do:

– Explore the fort’s unique architecture

– Capture stunning heritage photos

– Relax in the quiet and peaceful surroundings

Great For: Heritage lovers and photographers.

8. Ramoji Film City

Distance: 35 km

India’s largest film city is a world of its own. Whether you’re a film enthusiast or just looking for a fun day out, Ramoji Film City offers endless entertainment options.

Things to Do:

– Tour the colorful film sets

– Enjoy live shows and rides

– Immerse yourself in the grandeur of the film industry

Great For: Families, film enthusiasts, and anyone looking for fun.

9. Osman Sagar Lake

Distance: 23 km

A serene getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city, Osman Sagar Lake is perfect for picnics and quiet walks by the water. The lake is surrounded by a refreshing breeze and peaceful vibes.

Things to Do:

– Picnic by the lakeside

– Take a stroll and enjoy the scenic beauty

– Explore the nearby amusement park

Great For: Couples, families, and nature lovers.

10. Mrugavani National Park

Distance: 21 km

For wildlife and nature enthusiasts, Mrugavani National Park offers an exciting safari experience. The park is home to a variety of animals and birds, making it a great spot for photography and adventure.

Things to Do:

– Go on a wildlife safari

– Enjoy bird watching

– Capture photos of the lush greenery and animals

Great For: Wildlife enthusiasts, photographers, and adventure lovers.

Plan Your Winter Adventure

With 10 amazing destinations now on the list, there’s no excuse to stay indoors this winter. From the spiritual calm of Keesaragutta Temple to the adventurous trails of Mrugavani National Park, these spots promise something for everyone. So, grab your travel buddies, pack some snacks, and hit the road to explore these wonderful places near Hyderabad.

Already visited these spots? Share your favorite moments in the comments below and inspire others to take the trip!