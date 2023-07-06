5 BIG Bollywood movies postponed, see list

Mumbai: 2023 is a big year for cinema lovers. This year we’ll be seeing the union of the biggest directors and actors in the country. With pan-Indian casts, these movies are bound to be box-office hits.

Recently, some of these upcoming films have changed their release dates due to several reasons. Here is a list of big Bollywood films that have postponed their release and the reasons why.

1. Jawaan

Fans of Shah Rukh are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite star back on the screens after his box office hit Pathaan. The actor’s next film, Atlee’s directorial Jawaan was scheduled to be released on June 2, but the release date of the file has been changed due to the VFX and post-production work of the film. This SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is now set to be released in theatres on 7th September.

2. Animal

Animal is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Earlier it was scheduled to be released on August 11, but the makers of the film have decided to postpone the release to December 1, competing with Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 and Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur. It was revealed that the reason for the postponement is solely due to quality and production taking time. According to the makers, the film has seven songs which are to be made in 5 different languages. The film has Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in prime roles.

3. Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha has been postponed from September 15 to December 15. The makers of the film decided to delay the release, to avoid a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawaan which is set to be released on September 7.

4. Metro In Dino

The audience is eagerly waiting to see Anurag Basu’s anthology film. The film has an exciting ensemble cast which includes, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, Ali Fazal, Konkana Sen Sharma and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The filmmakers had earlier decided to release the film on December 8, 2023, but the film is now slated to release on March 29 next year, opting for a Good Friday release.

5. Maidaan

This Ajay Devgn starrer is based on a true story of the golden era of Indian Football (1952-1962). The film was initially slated to be released on November 27, 2020, and has changed dates numerous times now. The final date of release is still unknown.