5 big theatre upgrades to change movie-watching experience in Hyderabad

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 13th February 2026 1:27 pm IST|   Updated: 13th February 2026 1:35 pm IST
Hyderabad has always been a city that celebrates cinema in a big way. From single-screen theatres to luxury multiplexes, movie lovers here enjoy watching films on the grandest screens with the best sound systems. With theatres like Asian AMB Cinemas and AAA Cinemas already setting high standards, the city is now preparing for five major upgrades that will take the movie experience to the next level.

A new chapter for cinema culture in Hyderabad

1) 2nd Dolby Cinema in Hyderabad

One of the biggest highlights is the new Dolby Cinema at Jeedimetla, inside Mythri Ranga 70MM. This will be the second Dolby Cinema in Hyderabad. The screen measures around 70 by 29 feet in Scope format, with Dolby Vision 4K RGB Pure Laser projection and Dolby Atmos sound. The theatre is expected to open in July and promises a premium cinematic experience.

2) Prasads Multiplex

Prasads Multiplex is upgrading Screens 3 and 4. Both screens will feature Flat 1.89:1 format, Barco Laser projection, and Dolby Atmos sound. The renovation is expected to be completed by March 19. These upgrades will give audiences brighter visuals and immersive audio.

Image source: X

3) Viswanath 70MM Upgrade

Viswanath 70MM, Screen 1, is also under renovation. The theatre is getting a 4K Laser Atmos setup with a large 66 by 27 feet Scope screen. The reopening is expected by the end of March, bringing modern technology to a classic theatre.

4) AMB Cinemas

AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli is set to introduce HDR by Barco with a new screen soon. The screen will be around 65 by 27 feet in Scope format and will feature Barco HDR LS4K-P projection with Dolby Atmos sound.

5) Sudarshan 35MM

Sudarshan 35MM is also preparing for a new screen and projector upgrade. It will feature a Scope format screen with Barco 4K Laser and Dolby Atmos, offering a refreshed experience for fans.

With these upgrades, Hyderabad continues to prove its deep love for movies, combining tradition with cutting-edge technology for every film enthusiast.

