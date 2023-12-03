5 candidates who won with highest margins in Telangana polls

Hyderabad: The Telangana elections of 2023 witnessed a decisive victory for the Congress, with the party securing 64 seats in 119-seat state assembly. This marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Telangana, as the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was defeated after almost ten years in power.

However, there were also some notable victories for other parties, particularly in the constituencies of Nakrekal (SC), Kukatpally, Chandrayangutta, Siddipet, and Quthbullapur, where the candidates won with the largest margin.

BRS leader KP Vivekanand‘s victory from Quthbullapur stands out as he won the seat with the highest margin in the state. His closest opponent, BJP’s Kuna Srisailam Goud, trailled behind with a deficit of 85576 votes. Vivekanand got a total of 187999 votes.

In Siddipet, BRS leader and finance minister of the outgoing cabinet, T Harish Rao, registered a thuming victory by securing 105514 votes. His closest opponent, Congress leader, Pujala Hari Krishna lost my a huge margin of 82308 votes.

Chandrayangutta constituation, which has traditionally been an AIMIM bastion, saw Akbaruddin Owaisi defeat BRS leader Muppi Seetharam Reddy by a margin of 81660 votes. Owaisi got 99776 votes, helping him retain the seat.

In Kukatpally, another BRS candidate, Madhavaram Krishna Rao, caught attention after winning the assembly seat by securing 135635 votes. He defeated Congress candidate Bandi Ramesh by a margin of 70387 votes.

Vemula Veeresham, the only Congress candidate among 5 big winners in assembly polls emerged victorious from SC-reserved Nakrekal seat. He received 133540 votes, defeating BRS candidate Chirumarthy Lingaiah by a margin of 68839 votes.