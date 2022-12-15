5 Celeb couples & their interfaith relationships: Devoleena-Shahnawaz to Jasmin-Aly

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Devoleena Bhattacharjee left her fans in awe after she broke the news of her marriage on Instagram. She got married to her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh. Confirming her marriage on social media, she wrote, And yes proudly I can say I am taken & yes shonu “ CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer to my pain & prayers.”

The couple proved that love knows no religion and a few other TV celebrities had also set the example by marrying people of other religions in the past. Here is the list of top actors from the industry who are in interfaith relationships.

1. Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakar (Instagram)

The couple got married in 2018 and are happily living together. Dipika is also seen sharing vlogs of the Ibrahim family on social media. Both actors respect each other’s families. Dipika who found her love in the Ibrahim family has now become their favourite bahu. It is known to all that the actress converted to Islam and changed her name to Faiza to marry the love of her life.

2. Eijaz Khan – Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia (Instagram)

Bigg Boss 14 season has brought the couple so close that even after their elimination from the show, they remained in touch with each other. According to the reports, Eijaz and Pavitra are going to marry soon as the families of both artists have accepted them as a couple.

3. Aly Goni – Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni (Instagram)

Dating each other for several years, Aly and Jasmin are set to tie the knot soon. Both the actors were worried about publically announcing their love for each other but now it seems that their families have given nod to their marriage. Reports suggest that Jasmin Bhasin is loved by the elder sister of Aly.

4. Vivian Dsena – Nouran Aly

Vivian Dsena and Nouran Aly

Born to a Catholic father and Hindu mother Vivian Dsena is secretly dating Egyptian journalist Nouran Aly. The couple met each other in Delhi and fell in love. Buzz has it that both are going to tie the knot soon and Vivian too confirmed it in one of his media interviews.