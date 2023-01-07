5 celebrities who look absolutely adorable in beanies

Since it’s peak winter season, it’s important we dress season appropriate. So why not do it fashionable? Let’s get inspired by 5 celebrities look in beanies.
Anushka Sharma
The mustard beanie matched with her black coloured sweater makes an interesting, chic outfit. For winter, contrasting or pop colours is a good way to get the most out of any look.
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress with her fashion sense. Whether it’s winter or summer look. In this picture, wearing ankle-length boots with a checkered co-ord set and a black beanie.
Shraddha Kapoor
Look at this picture for a complete winter look. Shraddha Kapoor is seen acing the look by donning a black jacket, multicoloured muffler and backpack. But to stand out in that travel winter look, she opted for beige beanie.
Janhvi Kapoor
Making a goofy expression and wearing a yellow t-shirt and silver-toned jacket but what caught the eye was ‘Go Away’ beanie of Janhvi Kapoor. This picture gives a warm and comfy vibe.
Ananya Panday
In this sunkissed picture, Ananya looked stunning in white water and distressed jeans. And to enhance the winter look, she opted for a green beanie.