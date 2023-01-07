5 celebrities who look absolutely adorable in beanies

Since it’s peak winter season, it’s important we dress season appropriate. So why not do it fashionable? Let’s get inspired by 5 celebrities look in beanies.

Anushka Sharma

Source: Instagram

The mustard beanie matched with her black coloured sweater makes an interesting, chic outfit. For winter, contrasting or pop colours is a good way to get the most out of any look.

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Instagram

Sonam Kapoor never fails to impress with her fashion sense. Whether it’s winter or summer look. In this picture, wearing ankle-length boots with a checkered co-ord set and a black beanie.

Shraddha Kapoor

Source: Instagram

Look at this picture for a complete winter look. Shraddha Kapoor is seen acing the look by donning a black jacket, multicoloured muffler and backpack. But to stand out in that travel winter look, she opted for beige beanie.

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Instagram

Making a goofy expression and wearing a yellow t-shirt and silver-toned jacket but what caught the eye was ‘Go Away’ beanie of Janhvi Kapoor. This picture gives a warm and comfy vibe.

Ananya Panday

Source: Instagram

In this sunkissed picture, Ananya looked stunning in white water and distressed jeans. And to enhance the winter look, she opted for a green beanie.