Hyderabad’s sweet tooth is so big that every month, a new dessert shows up and instantly steals everyone’s hearts. Whether it is an eye-catching pastry or a chocolate-heavy indulgence, the city’s eateries never stop creating, and Hyderabadis never stop craving.

This month, five desserts rose above the rest and dominated every reel, review and weekend plan in Hyderabad. Inspired by global trends but tailored for local tastes, these treats defined what Hyderabad likes eating nowadays.

Siasat.com takes a look at the stars of the season and where to find them.

1. Fruit-shaped pastry

These hyper-real pastries look exactly like fresh fruit on the outside but reveal delicate layers of mousse, compote, sponge and chocolate within. The trend was popularized by a Parisian chef and Nomme Cafe brought the experience to Hyderabad by flying in a chef from Paris to recreate them.

Where? Nomme Cafe

2. Beignet

Soft, airy and dusted with sugar, these beignuts are The Big Star Cafe’s playful take on the classic French Beignet. Light on the outside and pillowy on the inside, they have become a comfort dessert that people cannot stop sharing on reels.

Where? The Big Star Cafe

3. Cocomisu

This twist on traditional tiramisu went viral in Saudi Arabia first and obviously, it had to come to Hyderabad. Creamy, indulgent and presented in a steel tumbler, it is the perfect pick for chocolate lovers.

Where? Et-si Cafe and Xocolatl

4. Salankatia

Inspired by Gulf-style cream and milk desserts, Salankatia is a rich, velvety creation with layers of whipped cream, cake and subtly sweet flavours. Its Middle Eastern profile has made it a hit among Hyderabadis who love exploring global dessert trends.

Where? Casa Laban and Love Laban

5. Matilda Sundae

After the huge success of Et-si’s Matilda Cake, it has introduced a sundae version of the same dessert. This version brings the warm chocolate cake, cold ice cream and thick fudge in one indulgent bowl. It is messy, delicious and extremely instagrammable.

Where? Et-si Cafe

