5 drinks that might protect your body amid severe air pollution

Even if the Air Quality of Delhi-NCR has improved from severe to very poor, the problem is still not over and taking care of your health from this toxic air has to be the top-most priority of every citizen. Bad air quality brings many health problems, especially for the ones with low immunity levels. While the Government is taking all the precautionary measures to help the citizens, here are some drinks that might help you to tackle the pollutants and toxins in your body and boost immunity.

Source: Representative image

Orange Juice

Vitamin C stimulates the development of white blood cells, which help the body fight illnesses. Fruits such as grapefruit, oranges, tangerines, lemons, and limes are high in antioxidants. A glass of orange juice can help to strengthen the immune system.

Source: Representative image

Water

Drinking an adequate amount of water helps to keep the body hydrated and also improves immunity. Sipping water every few minutes helps to flush out harmful toxins from the body.

Source: Representative image

Green tea

Green tea is an antioxidant monster. it helps to cleanse our bodies and strengthens our immune systems. Green tea can be used in treating colds, coughs, and symptoms of stuffy nose, throat soreness, or even an itchy throat. Green tea is a one-stop solution for all of these health concerns.

Source: Representative image

Tomato Soup or Juice

Tomatoes are abundant in nutrients, especially vitamin C, which aids in improving one’s immunity. Moreover, they possess fibre and are high in water content. Apart from shielding the body from the harmful effect of pollution and weather changes, it aids in improving digestion.