5 HDFC Bank employees arrested in J-K for financial fraud

EOW of the Crime Branch carried out searches in Shopian and Budgam districts on Wednesday in connection with the matter, an agency spokesperson said.

Representational image

Srinagar: Five HDFC employees have been arrested in connection with a large-scale financial fraud in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch carried out searches in Shopian and Budgam districts on Wednesday, February 18, in connection with the matter, an agency spokesperson said.

“…five HDFC bank employees have been arrested so far. The arrested employees are Adil Ayoub Ganai, Irfan Majeed Zargar, Mubashir Hussain Sheikh, Zaid Manzoor and Javaid Ahmad Bhat,” the spokesperson said.

“Searches are presently underway at multiple locations in Shopian and Budgam to collect material evidence in the case,” he said, adding that a written complaint brought the financial fraud at the branch to light.

The spokesperson did not provide further details regarding the alleged crime or the modus operandi used by the accused.

