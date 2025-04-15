5 held in Khammam for plot to kill man over wife’s affair

Hyderabad: Five individuals have been arrested in Khammam for allegedly kidnapping and plotting to murder a man at the behest of his wife’s lover, who allegedly paid Rs 5 lakh as an advance payment.

The accused have been identified as Konduri Ramanjaneyulu, the woman’s lover; Danthala Venkata Narayana alias Venkat; Pagadala Vijay Kumar alias Chanti and Vemula Krishna, both motorcycle mechanics; and Burri Vijay, a decoration worker.

According to Deccan Chronicle reports, Ramanjaneyulu, a resident of Survanapuram in Mudigonda Mandal, allegedly offered Rs 20 lakh to Venkat to eliminate Thota Dharma, his lover’s husband, who had become an obstacle in their extramarital affair.

On March 12, the accused abducted Dharma from a dhaba in Dansalapuram village, took him to a secluded area, and made a video call to Ramanjaneyulu to confirm his identity. However, when Ramanjaneyulu failed to respond to further payment calls, the accused threatened Dharma, stole his ring and released him.

Following the incident, Dharma lodged a police complaint reporting threats from unidentified individuals. During the investigation, police apprehended all five accused. They also seized two knives, an air gun, Rs 90,000 in cash, mobile phones, and the vehicle used in the abduction.



